Monday 15 January 2018

WATCH - Jurgen Klopp is asked a bizarre question as a gate-crasher gets into his press conference

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp found the question amusing
Andy Hampson

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was bizarrely asked about his favourite cake after an interloper gate-crashed his press conference following Sunday's victory over Manchester City.

Klopp had been answering routine questions about his side's 4-3 victory at Anfield when he was suddenly asked: "Jurgen, what is your favourite cake?"

The German initially took the interruption in good humour, saying: "That is an interesting question - strawberry cake."

He then began to look confused as the man posing the question asked his opinions on Cherry Bakewell and Manchester Tart.

Liverpool's press officer quickly invited a journalist to ask a question and the man was later escorted from the room by stewards.

Press Association Sport understands Liverpool are relaxed about the situation and do not consider the incident a serious security issue.

Online Editors

