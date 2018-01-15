WATCH - Jurgen Klopp is asked a bizarre question as a gate-crasher gets into his press conference
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was bizarrely asked about his favourite cake after an interloper gate-crashed his press conference following Sunday's victory over Manchester City.
Klopp had been answering routine questions about his side's 4-3 victory at Anfield when he was suddenly asked: "Jurgen, what is your favourite cake?"
The German initially took the interruption in good humour, saying: "That is an interesting question - strawberry cake."
He then began to look confused as the man posing the question asked his opinions on Cherry Bakewell and Manchester Tart.
Liverpool's press officer quickly invited a journalist to ask a question and the man was later escorted from the room by stewards.
Press Association Sport understands Liverpool are relaxed about the situation and do not consider the incident a serious security issue.
When Jurgen Klopp's press conference was interrupted by bizarre questions about cake #LFC pic.twitter.com/IqHgtXulOV— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) January 14, 2018
