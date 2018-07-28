Watch: Jurgen Klopp enjoys a beer and a singsong with Liverpool fans in America
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp helped to create a social media viral hit as he took part in a video singing with Reds fans hours after their Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid sun May and now he has repeated the trick on the club's tour of America.
Klopp has made a big impression with Liverpool's American fans once again, as he has taken part in some jovial press conferences and engaged with supporters on each leg of the tour.
Now he has taken part in a video singing the club's Allez, Allez, Allez anthem, with Liverpool FC promoting the moment on their YouTube channel:
