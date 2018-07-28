Sport Liverpool

Saturday 28 July 2018

Watch: Jurgen Klopp enjoys a beer and a singsong with Liverpool fans in America

Kevin Palmer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp helped to create a social media viral hit as he took part in a video singing with Reds fans hours after their Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid sun May and now he has repeated the trick on the club's tour of America.

Klopp has made a big impression with Liverpool's American fans once again, as he has taken part in some jovial press conferences and engaged with supporters on each leg of the tour.

Now he has taken part in a video singing the club's Allez, Allez, Allez anthem, with Liverpool FC promoting the moment on their YouTube channel:

