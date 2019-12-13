WATCH: Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool squad make young fan's Christmas on visit to Alder Hey Children's Hospital

There were heartwarming scenes at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool yesterday when Jurgen Klopp and his squad made their annual visit.

One boy in particular captured Klopp's heart when big Reds' fan Kai, who had surgery on both his legs the day before, was invited to return the visit by coming to Liverpool's training ground, Melwood, when he recovers.

Kai is a HUGE @LFC fan 🔴 He's in Alder Hey as he's had an operation on both of his legs. After meeting Klopp one to one, he was surprised by @JHenderson, @GWijnaldum and Naby Keita. Safe to say he was happy to meet them! 😊 #lfc #MagicAtAlderHey #AlderHeyFamily pic.twitter.com/oeCqZ1zOcC — 🏥 Alder Hey 🏥 (@AlderHey) December 12, 2019

"He's super positive," an emotional Klopp said. "I come in and he says to me, 'I love you'. I just thought 'Oh my God, how can you stand that?' And we have that room after room after room.

"It's unbelievable. Maybe people think we give a lot to the kids here but actually it's emotionally energising for us, I love it."

Watch the full video of the visit below.

Online Editors