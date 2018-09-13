Watch: A rare glimpse of a Jurgen Klopp dressing room chat that ends with applause

We can all imagine how a Jurgen Klopp dressing room briefing might look, but now we have been given a glimpse of seeing the Liverpool manager in action in the relaxed setting to a charity game at Celtic last week.

Klopp took charge of a Liverpool line-up in 'A Match For Cancer' against a Celtic side managed by Brendan Rodgers in Glasgow last weekend and his pre-match team-talk was akin to a stand-up comedy routine that was concluded with a round of applause from the players under his watch.

Jamie Redknapp was on the end of one quip, while Emile Heskey's absence was also something of a concern to Klopp, who appeared to be surprised by the excited response as his pep talk concluded and the line-up was confirmed.

In a week when the 'old school' management style of Ireland's management team Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane has been under discussion, this may be viewed as an alternative version of how to encourage players in the modern game.

"You can decide how long you play, I don't care!" 🤣🤣



Klopp's hilarious #AMatchForCancer teamtalk... pic.twitter.com/bPNkBreBcO — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 11, 2018

