Vincent Hogan: Meet Michael Edwards, Liverpool's man with the moneyball midas touch

A childhood Liverpool supporter, Alli's loss to a top-four rival was seen as unforgivable to the group who branded Edwards, then the club's Director of Technical Performance, as "incompetent". The former Peterborough United reserve team full-back was a member of Liverpool's derided 'Transfer Committee' and, accordingly, seen as emblematic of a structure at Anfield responsible for some highly dubious business in the transfer market.

He was also known to have an uneasy relationship with the then Liverpool manager, Brendan Rodgers, who once pointedly declared: "I always think the manager is the technical director."

Rodgers, it was believed, felt undermined by Edwards' daily stream of emails to the club's Boston owners. But just seven months after the failure to sign Alli and two months before sacking Rodgers, Liverpool's Fenway Sports Group bosses promoted Edwards to the position of Technical Director. He had particularly won the support of Mike Gordon, the Milwaukee-born FSG president, who was, essentially, now running the club.

Gordon first met Edwards in the spring of 2012 and was impressed especially by his data-driven ethos, something easily reconcilable with Fenway's 'Moneyball' philosophy.

With Jurgen Klopp in situ, Edwards was announced as Sporting Director in November 2016, an appointment formally terminating the 'Transfer committee's' days.

The German had worked harmoniously with Michael Zorc in a similar role at Borussia Dortmund, their relationship decanting some eye-watering bargains, not least the signing of Robert Lewandowski for £3.3 million.

Klopp warmed instantly to Edwards and, just over three years on from his elevation to that Sporting Director position, the University of Sheffield graduate is today seen as a critical piece in the management jigsaw at Anfield.

After the recent recruitment of Takumi Minamino from Salzburg – Liverpool activating the Japanese player's little-known €8.5 million release clause – Edwards is now even being hailed by supporters' groups as the key figure in what has clearly become one of world football's slickest recruitment machines.

Klopp himself lauded his department on Minamino's capture for "doing a sensational job" as Liverpool, European champions again, now sit with a commanding lead in their pursuit of a first-ever Premier League title.

Edwards remains one of the lowest-profile management figures at Anfield today, yet it is known that his work has drawn offers from other top-level clubs, both in England and abroad. The Minamino deal, especially, seemed to encapsulate a razor-sharp eye for value in the recruitment wing at Liverpool but, maybe even more compellingly, a capacity to negotiate with impressive stealth.

After Liverpool's two Champions League games against Salzburg, some of Klopp's players spoke glowingly to their manager of Minamino's talent, unaware that the wheels had long been in motion to bring him to Merseyside.

Edwards joined Liverpool in 2011, brought to the club by Damien Comolli – then Liverpool's Director of Football. He had previously worked under Harry Redknapp as Head of Performance Analysis at Portsmouth before following the manager to Tottenham in 2009, fulfilling the same role at White Hart Lane for two years.

His job at each club was, essentially, to process the Premier League's use of Prozone analytics, Comolli recently revealing that the quality he most liked in Edwards was a capacity "to challenge the conventional wisdom".

Gordon, it seems, is similarly impressed. Simon Hughes writing in his book 'Allez Allez Allez – The Inside Story of the Resurgence of Liverpool FC, Champions of Europe 2019' said: "Gordon was struck most by his intelligence and work ethic. Edwards was willing to stick his neck out and say what he really thought.

"That translated to Gordon that Edwards was a person of integrity. Gordon realised quickly (in 2012) that he wanted to work closely with him. There was no announcement about this either, though over the next four years Edwards would emerge as the kingmaker in Liverpool's transfer activities. Major criticism would come Edwards's way before praise – some early signings took a while to bed in, or only really took off under Klopp – though Gordon always felt that the criticism was monumentally unfair.

"Gordon quickly grew to admire Edwards's objectivity, the way he acknowledges bias as detrimental in analytical decisions, particularly in football where it is nearly impossible to filter out emotional attachments.

If the data of a player who is well liked at Liverpool drops below expectations, Edwards would ensure it got flagged and a conversation would start about the future."

Compatibility

Having worked with Kenny Dalglish and Rodgers before Klopp, Edwards' relationship with the German is now seen as one of absolute compatibility and trust. An idea of the philosophical differences he had with Rodgers specifically is maybe best conveyed by what happened in the summer of 2015.

With pressure building on the manager (he had just sacked his long-time assistant, Colin Pascoe) – Liverpool having finished a disappointing sixth in the Premier League after coming so close to the title one year earlier – Rodgers insisted on the signing of Christian Benteke. Edwards, having by now replaced Ian Ayre as chief negotiator, preferred Roberto Firmino.

As a compromise, the club signed both players, Firmino accordingly making his earliest Liverpool appearances on the right wing.

Edwards had also wanted to sign Mohammad Salah three-and-a-half years before the Egyptian finally became a Liverpool player, but the club, at the time, tended to be chronically tentative in the market.

While Jordan Henderson had been the first major summer signing of the FSG era in June 2011, their other signings that summer – Charlie Adam, Sebastian Coates and Stewart Downing – were representative of a club low on conviction and without an identifiable philosophy.

Today, Liverpool FC seems unrecognisable from that model.

A list of the dozen or so senior players signed before Minamino speaks of the most profound development under Klopp, Edwards and Gordon. Sadio Mane, Joel Matip, Gini Wijnaldum, Salah, Andy Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Alisson have all contributed massively to restoring Liverpool to the summit of European football, while Xherdan Shaqiri and Adrian have both also made telling contributions too.

But Liverpool's new conviction in the market has also been underpinned by an initially unpalatable reality. One acknowledging the need to accept soaring agents' fees as a relatively low-cost way of securing deals for the world's best players. This was certainly fundamental to bringing both Van Dijk and Alisson to Anfield, while Liverpool also paid previously unimaginable fees for the likes of Keita and Fabinho.

But it is worth noting that as recently as 2010, Liverpool's highest-paid player was Joe Cole.

Today, the vast outlays committed to recruiting certain members of Klopp's side can be balanced against the prudent business that brought Van Dijk's most used defensive colleagues – Joel Matip, Robertson, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner – to Liverpool for a combined £12 million.

Edwards has also secured Salah, Mane and Firmino on new deals and Liverpool's sales on his watch, not least the January 2018 departure of Philippe Coutinho (left) to Barcelona for an eye-watering £142 million (including an agreement that the Catalans would have to pay a £100 million surcharge if they tried to buy any other Liverpool player over the next two years) have all carried the stamp of smart business.

The Coutinho sale effectively paid for the Van Dijk and Alisson signings, while Liverpool have also recouped impressive fees on Benteke (£32 million), Mamadou Sakho (£26 million), Danny Ings (£20 million), Dominic Solanke (£19 million), Jordan Ibe (£15 million), Danny Ward (£12.5 million), Joe Allen (£13 million), Ryan Kent and Kevin Stewart (both £7 million) and Brad Smith (£6 million).

Petition

Accordingly, five years after that supporters' petition calling for his sacking, Edwards – a graduate in business management and informatics – is now considered almost irreplaceable at Anfield as the Klopp revolution gathers force.

Gordon, still US-based, is said to be in almost hourly contact with both manager and Sporting Director, while Klopp himself is unequivocal about the value of the man now essentially given responsibility for Liverpool's transfer activity.

"He is a very thoughtful person," Klopp admitted of Edwards recently. "We don't always have to have the same opinion from the first second of a conversation, but we finish pretty much all our talks with the same opinion. Or similar opinions."

