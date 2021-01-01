Van Dijk heads for Dubai with hopes of being ready for end of the season

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has travelled to Dubai to continue his recovery from knee surgery.

The champions have never put a time-scale on the Dutchman's return beyond cautioning against the hope that he might play again this season, but Van Dijk is pushing himself as hard as possible to maximise his chances of featuring again before the end of the campaign, especially with the delayed European Championships on the horizon.

The club has posted several videos of Van Dijk making the first tentative steps to strengthening the knee which underwent cruciate surgery in October. He is spending time in Dubai where he is continuing his physiotherapy at the Nad Al Sheba sports complex.

Liverpool have retained their position at the top of the Premier League despite Van Dijk's absence and the loss of another centre-back, Joe Gomez, and the absence of Joel Matip, who will miss at least the next three weeks with a groin strain.

That puts the achievement of Klopp's side ending the year top of the league in some context, although after dropping four points in consecutive games to lowly opposition, 2020 has not ended without some regret.

Squandered

Despite proving they are still the team to catch, Liverpool have squandered several winning opportunities which would have made the gap to the rest more significant. Manchester United can go level with Liverpool if they defeat Aston Villa this weekend, with Jurgen Klopp's side travelling to Southampton on Monday.

"I think it's a positive but it seems to be at this moment in time that nobody wants to take it by the scruff of the neck," said James Milner, assessing Liverpool's current position. "We've dropped points, everyone seems to be dropping points. United have had a good run and they're probably the only team who are putting a run together. It's important that we need to kick on now and get a few three-pointers.

"But the world is in a very strange place at the moment and it's the same in football. Everybody's lives are upside down, it's tough mentally for everybody and it's the same in football. We just need to keep plugging away."

Milner said injuries had meant the manager had not been able to rotate as often as he might have wanted, so the return of several players could be critical in the coming months.

"The amount of minutes some of the lads have played, it's nice to see a few of the boys getting back," he said. "Thiago getting on [against Newcastle] he showed his quality. I think where we are in the league we would have liked to have more points on the board."

