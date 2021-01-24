| -2.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

United crown perfect week by twisting knife in manner which illustrates significant change to balance of power

Eamonn Sweeney

Talking Point

A job well done: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Paul Pogba after the match as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp leaves the pitch after the game. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

A job well done: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Paul Pogba after the match as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp leaves the pitch after the game. Photo: Reuters

A job well done: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Paul Pogba after the match as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp leaves the pitch after the game. Photo: Reuters

A job well done: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Paul Pogba after the match as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp leaves the pitch after the game. Photo: Reuters

This has been a perfect week for Manchester United.

On Tuesday, Leicester conclusively ended Chelsea’s faint title hopes. On Wednesday, Paul Pogba’s winning wonder goal at Fulham showed United’s most expensive player can play a major role for the rest of the season.

On Thursday came Burnley’s win over Liverpool. And on Friday news that a hamstring injury will put Kevin De Bruyne out for six weeks was followed by word that Jamie Vardy faces a prolonged spell out after a hernia operation.

Related Content

Privacy