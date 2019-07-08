Jurgen Klopp's agent Marc Kosicke has dismissed suggestions that his client will consider taking a break way from the game, but he has admitted he would relish the chance to manage the German national team when his time at Liverpool comes to an end.

'This is an option for him' - Jurgen Klopp's agent reveals the Liverpool manager has an ambition away from Anfield

Rumours over recent weeks have suggested Klopp may look to take a break from the game as he did when he left Borussia Dortmund in 2015, yet Kosicke has insisted there are no plans for that a sabbatical for the coach who led Liverpool to Champions League success last month.

Speaking to Die Welt in Germany, Klopp's confirmed the Reds boss retains a strong ambition to manage on the international stage, but he insisted he was fully committed to Liverpool for the foreseeable future.

"Jurgen himself once said that in the event that Joachim Low someday no longer wants to be the national coach and it would be possible for him do that, this is an option for him, but he has a contract until 2022," said Kosicke.

"In Liverpool, they would even like to extend it and, as I said, he feels comfortable there and has felt again at the recent festivities in the city, what a great Liverpool club and that he is in the right place at the right time."

Kosicke went on to claim Klopp's value to Liverpool ensures he will not be lured away to a top job elsewhere in Europe, after he was linked with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid over the last 12 months.

"Jurgen is currently not affordable, but it is difficult to measure the transfer fee in his case anyway," he added.

"How is it going to work with a coach, under which the value of the club has increased in just three years from just under £900million to nearly £2.8billion? That is not how it works.

"His work is highly valued [at Liverpool] because he has succeeded in becoming a top European club. But by winning the Champions League, how they look at Jurgen has changed again.

"Not only did he restore confidence to Liverpool Football Club, but he also satisfied his longing for silverware.

"Even without this title, he enjoys a high reputation. Jurgen is happy there and looks very [settled], but it is true that the Champions League title has relaxed a lot in terms of external perception."

