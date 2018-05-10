'The most important game' - Jurgen Klopp insists Champions League final has to be forgotten

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has urged his players to forget about their Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev, as they aim to seal a place in Europe's elite competition for next season this weekend.

A point against Chris Hughton's Brighton at Anfield will be enough to secure Liverpool a top four finish in the Premier League and Klopp insists all focus needs to be on that initial target before thoughts turn to their date with destiny in the Ukraine on May 26th.

"As long as we are not 100 per cent in the Champions League, this last game is the most important of the season," Klppp told Sky Sports. "I've said it a few times, all the things we've done so far have built a basis, we have to use the basis. The basis is obviously good because if we win against Brighton we are in the Champions League.

"That's good but there is still a job to do. I have no problem with that. That wasn't because of the Chelsea game, it was all the other games; Tottenham and Everton at home when we dropped points. "That's the situation but it's no problem to play the game, we have to play it anyway so now we have to win it, that's it.

"Nobody thinks about the Champions League final, how it will be, ifs and if nots at the moment. "It's only the Brighton game and they deserve the focus we can have. They have played an outstanding season, Chris has done an amazing job."

Klopp is expected to name his striking trio Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane in a first choice line-up against Brighton on Sunday, with a two-week break leading up to the Champions League final giving him time to prepare his players for what will be a career-defining game.

Online Editors