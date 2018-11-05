Liverpool legend Jamier Carragher believes Manchester City remain a few steps ahead of his former club in the Premier League title race, but he is convinced Jurgen Klopp's Reds can still finish the season as champions.

'That's the only chance Liverpool have got' - Jamie Carragher sums up Liverpool Premier League title hopes

A 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Saturday saw Liverpool drop two points behind champions City at the top of the Premier League table, sparking suggestions Pep Guardiola's side could run away with the title for a second successive season.

Yet Carragher told Sky Sports that Liverpool need to stay in touch with their rivals heading into the second half of the season and then the door may open for a twist in the title stort.

"It will have been disappointing for Liverpool to concede that goal at Arsenal, but Liverpool supporters have got to just relax a little bit," stated Carragher.

"You'd think Liverpool had just lost the league with the reaction after the game, that it was two points dropped, Man City are two points clear - there's a long way to go.

"Man City are better than Liverpool, everyone knows that, that's no problem. That doesn't mean Liverpool can't win the league.

"The fact Arsenal are so delighted with a 1-1 draw at home shows the respect everyone has for them. Relax, it's been a brilliant start, and I think everyone expects it to continue - but it will be tough against Manchester City.

"I think Liverpool's hope of winning the league is in the second half of the season if City go far in the Champions League, and hope that their focus is on that, taking their eye off the ball slightly.

"That's the only chance Liverpool have got, because City are better than them. But I think for the supporters and everyone around the club, Jurgen Klopp speaks very well and so do the players about the situation - Liverpool have made a brilliant start."

