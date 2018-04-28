St Peter's Dunboyne GAA jersey hangs proudly in Anfield dressing room as Liverpool pay tribute to Sean Cox
Sandwiched between the jerseys of Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino in the Anfield dressing room, a St Peter's Dunboyne GAA kit hangs proudly.
The jersey was requested by Liverpool football club in a poignant and classy gesture to Dunboyne club member Sean Cox, who remains critical in hospital after being randomly attacked by vicious Roma thugs ahead of last Tuesday's Champions League first leg in Anfield.
The jersey of St Peter's GAA, Dunboyne hangs in the Anfield dressing room in support of Sean Cox. pic.twitter.com/mFtlQpNX5Y— Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2018
Mr Cox was drinking outside the Albert Pub with his brother when a gang of Roma Ultras - armed with belts and hammers - launched an unprovoked attack on innocent Liverpool fans who were enjoying the pre-match atmosphere.
The Irishman is currently being treated in Walton Neurological Centre after sustaining serious head injuries in the cowardly attack before Liverpool's 5-2 victory while two Italians have been charged over the incident.
Filippo Lombardi (20) was charged with violent disorder and wounding/inflict grievous bodily harm.
Daniele Sciusco (29) was charged with violent disorder.
Liverpool have shared images of the GAA jersey via their social media accounts while the club will also pay tribute to Mr Cox with a message on the pitchside advertising boards during today's Premier League clash against Stoke City.
"The request for the St Peter's jersey has been made and Sean will be remembered before the game in Rome. The message from the club is that You'll Never Walk Alone," said a St Peter's clubman earlier this week.
"It is a very touching gesture."
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made five changes for the visit of relegation-threatened Stoke with a switch in system looking likely.
Klopp is short of midfield options after Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's knee injury against Roma in midweek and appeared to opt for a 3-4-3 formation, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alberto Moreno as wing-backs just ahead of a defensive trio of Joe Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk and Ragnar Klavan.
Danny Ings was given another start up front after his goal last weekend with Sadio Mane out with a minor injury problem.
Stoke, who would be left on the brink of relegation with another defeat, made one change with Kurt Zouma replacing Glen Johnson at the back.
Online Editors
