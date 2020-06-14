The party, when it happens, will be a strange one, as Liverpool's coronation as champions of England will take place in an empty stadium. The crowd of 54,000 will be shut out, only a handful on the premises to witness it, a cold place.

Graeme Souness knows a thing or two about winning league titles while on the payroll at Anfield, doing that five times as a player.

Medal presentations were different in his time and he knows that whenever that presentation takes place this season for Jurgen Klopp's side - and Souness is in no doubt that Liverpool will win the league - will be different but will still mean everything to those who pick up those pieces of silverware.

In his role as a TV pundit, Souness has been pitchside for the last 12 title celebrations in the Premier League.

"I know it's a great day," he says. "Last year, [Manchester] City at Brighton, I'm thinking City when Aguero got the goal in the last minute, Chelsea a few years before, it's a great day. It's a festival, not a football match.

"There's a great atmosphere before, during and after. I feel sorry for the lads who are not going to get that. But hats off, they've deserved it," he adds when assessing Klopp's side.

"They've been the best team for nine months. It's a wee bit disappointing for them as individuals and collectively, because when you are part of a team, yeah you run away and look to the skies. But quickly you want to be amongst your mates with a bottle of champagne in your hands. Or two, in some cases," he jokes.

Souness recalls how things were done in his time as a player, where it wasn't the piece of silverware you received but the glow of knowing you and your teammates were the best in the land.

Pride

"It's not about the final whistle. It's not about getting the trophy. Actually it's about personal pride," Souness recalls.

"I've had far more enjoyment winning the league because I knew, the way I had been brought up at Liverpool, they taught me that winning the league meant so much more than winning a Cup after eight or 10 games.

"You've won it over 42 games, through the mud, through the bad weather, through injuries, through all the other things that can go wrong over a season.

"And it just says more about you as a man, more about you as a player. I think it says more about the character that you had within the dressing-room.

"Liverpool and Ronnie Moran was after us all the time. You win the league, yeah, that's great.

"I remember we won the league with about five or six games to go in Bob Paisley's last year and we got in our armchairs for the last games, we couldn't win one after that.

"We won it early, we won early a few times, but it's there, it's all through the post-season, it's through you coming back and in the first week of training, we turn up, go to Melwood and do two sessions a day.

"And towards the end of the first week or the start of the second week, he [Moran] comes into the home dressing-room in Anfield with a cardboard box and he puts it on the massage table and he would say, 'There's medals in that box for some of those who feel they deserve one', and he'd walk out of the dressing-room and say he'll pop back around.

"And he'll say, 'By the f****** way, you get nothing this year for what's in that box'. And that was a reminder that our season starts now, we want this again next year."

It's been a 30-year wait for the title at Liverpool but Souness is sure this one is merited.

"They've won it, there are no arguments," he says, dispelling any suggestion that a Liverpool success this season is tainted by the Covid-19 delay and the lack of fans at the final matches. "If they'd called a halt to the season, only the most bigoted anti-Liverpool supporters would have said they won it by a fluke.

"They are 25 points ahead, consistency levels have gone off the charts, they've been the best team, they've played the best football, they've defended better than anyone else, they've attacked better than anyone else, their midfield has been better than anyone else," stresses Souness (right).

"They've thoroughly deserved to win it and you can't take anything away from them.

"This has been an outstanding season in Liverpool's history, and the fact that they don't get supporters in, you've got to feel for them as well because they have waited a very long time for this, it doesn't diminish the fact that Liverpool are more than worthy champions, great champions. This is a great Liverpool team," he adds.

As the Premier League prepares to return, but behind closed doors, Souness feels the lack of supporters will have an effect, erasing home advantage.

"When you are at home, it's no advantage," he says. "Same rules, some people shout abuse at you if you're way from home - or a lot of abuse in some cases. I think it's more to do with if you are at home with your home crowd, you are under more pressure to win, therefore you get an extra yard from somewhere.

"You are talking about small margins to win football matches - one or two or three per cent. The fact that that one or two or three per cent is not in your game, it will be a great leveller. That's how I see it for these teams playing behind closed doors."

Hindrance

While the title race is all but run, the relegation battle will drag on and Souness has no sympathy for clubs who may complain that having to play their final games behind closed doors was a hindrance.

"I don't think these teams can look at it that it's unfair that they're going to play these games in empty stadiums. It's the same for everyone, it's the same for the five or six teams that are involved," he says.

"They've got the chance to get out of it, they've had most of the season to not put themselves in that situation anyway. If you win the league, you win the league because you're the best team.

"You've dealt with adversity in whatever form it has come along. Likewise if you get relegated, you deserve to get relegated, because you wouldn't have dealt with adversity very well and consistently performed over the nine months of the season."

