Seán Cox will leave hospital for the first time to attend Friday's Ireland and Liverpool legends charity match

Friends of Seán Cox have confirmed that the injured Liverpool fan will attend the charity match being held in his honour at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Friday April 12th.

It’s been nearly a year since the 53-year-old father of three from Dunboyne in Co Meath was attacked before Liverpool’s Champions League semi final against AS Roma.

After suffering a head injury in the unprovoked assualt and spending five weeks in a specialist neurological unit in Liverpool, Seán was transferred by air ambulance to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin and is now receiving round the clock treatment at the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

Seán’s friend Stephen Felle was speaking on Newstalk Breakfast this morning and revealed that Seán will leave hospital for the very first time on Friday to attend the match.

“We’re delighted to say that Seán is going to be there in person,” he told host, Susan Keogh.

“It’s going to be Seán Cox’s first move outside a medical environment in almost 12 months, so it’s very special for the family, and it’s very emotional for [his wife] Martina.”

“She said he knows he’s going and he’s excited. He keeps smiling and he can’t wait.”

“It has taken a lot of planning. He is obviously medically dependent, and in terms of the logistics of getting him to there and making sure he’s properly cared for when in the stadium have taken some work.

“The caveat is if Séan got an infection or a cold or something happens between now and Friday, we might have to change the plan. But as we sit here now… that’s the plan.”

A huge crowd is expected at the Aviva on Friday where a team of Liverpool FC Legends will take on a Republic of Ireland legends team.

Kenny Dalglish will manage players such as Sander Westerveld, Robbie Fowler, Ian Rush and Steve McManaman.with Mick McCarthy taking charge of Kenny Cunningham, Ray Houghton, Damien Duff and Niall Quinn among others.

Robbie Keane, John Aldridge.Jason McAteer and Phil Babb will turn out for both sides.

While Séan has been making progress, Stephen said it will be a ““very slow and long journey” and that Séan will need care for the rest of his life.

“It is heartening that Seán can say more words, or that he may be more alert, or that his movement might be improving,” he explained.

"But it remains very, very serious for Seán, and he’s going to need care for the rest of his life.

“I think people need to understand the degrees of magnitude are very, very small when we talk about progress, or we talk about Seán’s recovery.

“In terms of being able to watch matches or being able to tune in on a daily basis to what the league rankings are… it would be a stretch to think Seán can do that.

“But he hasn’t forgotten about Liverpool, they’re obviously in the race along with Man City for the Premiership this year, and nobody would be happier that Seán Cox if they do it.

“It’s fair to say Seán is aware that Liverpool are doing well. His family, most of them Liverpool fans, are keeping him abreast.

“I think it would be a fantastic dedication to Seán if Liverpool can do it this year”.

Tickets for the 7.45pm kick off can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

