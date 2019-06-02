Sean Cox's family have released a statement confirming the recovering Liverpool supporter was released from hospital to watch last nights Champions League final at his Dunboyne home.

'Sean watched the game with us at home' - Martina Cox says husband was 'overjoyed' with Liverpool win

Sean was discharged from the National Rehabilitation Hospital for the evening, getting to see the game surrounded by a small number of family and friends.

An overjoyed Sean joined his family in an emotional rendition of 'You’ll Never Walk Alone' after Liverpool’s 2-0 victory and returned to hospital elated.

Sean's wife Martina Cox said: “On Sean’s behalf, I want to offer our heartfelt congratulations to Liverpool Football Club on winning the Champions League. The club and its fans have taken Sean, our family and I, into their hearts since Sean’s attack last year.

"Nobody could be happier than the Cox family for Jurgen Klopp, his players and the wonderful Liverpool fans. Sean watched the game with us at home, proudly wearing a signed Liverpool jersey sent to him by the club's CEO Peter Moore last week. He was overjoyed when the final whistle blew and Liverpool were crowned champions."

Liverpool Chief Executive Peter Moore had earlier tweeted a heartwarming picture of Sean celebrating Liverpool's sixth European Cup success with his son Jack.

Been some great photos tonight, this is the best...#SeanCox pic.twitter.com/eBqR0Ktf2o — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) June 1, 2019

The picture was originally tweeted by the Support Sean group who have been set up to promote the fundraising and awareness campaigns for Sean's recovery process. The Dunboyne native was attacked outside Anfield before last year's Champions League semi-final against Roma and suffered life-changing head inujries.

27,000 people attended a fund-raising match between Liverpool and Ireland legends last April where the lifelong Liverpool fan made his first public appaearance since the attack.

