Sean Cox's wife Martina speaks about the 'catastrophic' injuries the Liverpool fan and his family are dealing with

The 53-year-old father of three was left fighting for his life after being hit from behind in a random attack just outside Liverpool’s Anfield stadium minutes before a semi-final clash with Roma.

Mr Cox suffered severe brain injuries and has been in hospital since the assault.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, his wife Martina said his injuries were “catastrophic” and “life-changing for everybody”.

Although he has recovered some movement in his right arm and right leg, he can only be put in a wheelchair with the aid of a hoist.

Mr Cox has only managed to speak a few words since coming out of a medically induced coma over the summer.

Liverpool players carry a banner supporting Mr Cox at a friendly with Napoli in August. Picture: Sportsfile

"He can see but his sight is compromised," says Martina. "He probably has double or treble vision. He can see us when we come in but if you show him a small photograph it's probably a bit hazy to him.

"His hearing seems fine. People go in and tell him stories and he's laughing and smiling but he can't communicate with us. That's probably one of the worst things about all this."

Mr Cox was transferred from Beaumont Hospital, where he has been treated since he was repatriated to Ireland from Liverpool at the end of May, to the National Rehabilitation Centre in Dun Laoghaire last Wednesday.

However, after the 12-week intensive work at the NRC is concluded, Sean and his family will effectively be on their own and using their own resources to pay for the future intensive rehab that will be required, possibly abroad.

The reality facing the family is that funding, likely to run to millions of euros, will be required to give Mr Cox the care and rehabilitation needed to have any quality of life.

Mr Cox has been an active and prominent member of the St Peter’s GAA club in Dunboyne and previously served as club chairman. Two of his close friends — Fergus McNulty, the current club chairman, and Stephen Felle, a director of stockbrokers Davy — are part of a committee assembled to raise money to help fund Mr Cox’s rehab.

The SupportSean campaign will kick off with a fun-run in Dunboyne on October 29. A programme of events will take place in the coming months.

Donations to the SupportSean campaign can be made at http://www.gofundme.com/SupportSeanCox

