Friday 12 April 2019

Sean Cox fundraiser LIVE: Republic of Ireland and Liverpool legends face-off in charity game at the Aviva

The two teams and mascots line up prior to the Sean Cox Fundraiser match between the Republic of Ireland XI and Liverpool FC Legends at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Mick McCarthy's Republic of Ireland legends take on Kenny Daglish's former Liverpool stars at the Aviva Stadium to raise funds for Sean Cox.

Mr Cox, from Dunboyne in Co Meath, suffered life-changing injuries after an unprovoked attacked by Roma supporter Simone Mastrelli outside of Anfield Stadium on April 24 last year.

Watch the action live below:

