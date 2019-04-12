Sean Cox fundraiser LIVE: Republic of Ireland and Liverpool legends face-off in charity game at the Aviva
Mick McCarthy's Republic of Ireland legends take on Kenny Daglish's former Liverpool stars at the Aviva Stadium to raise funds for Sean Cox.
Mr Cox, from Dunboyne in Co Meath, suffered life-changing injuries after an unprovoked attacked by Roma supporter Simone Mastrelli outside of Anfield Stadium on April 24 last year.
Watch the action live below:
