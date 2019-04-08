Seamus Coleman has urged Irish soccer fans to flock to the Aviva Stadium this Friday to watch a Liverpool Legends team take on a Republic of Ireland XI in a match raising money for Reds fan Sean Cox.

Seamus Coleman has urged Irish soccer fans to flock to the Aviva Stadium this Friday to watch a Liverpool Legends team take on a Republic of Ireland XI in a match raising money for Reds fan Sean Cox.

Seamus Coleman and Liverpool players urge fans to flock to the Aviva Stadium for Sean Cox fundraiser

Ireland captain Coleman has made two significant contributions to the fund set up to help to pay for the medical expenses of Reds fantastic Cox, who suffered life-changing injuries in an unprovoked attack from Roma fans ahead of last season's Champions League semi-final at Anfield.

Kenny Dalglish will lead a star-studded Liverpool team against an Ireland side featuring Robbie Keane and a host of big names, with Everton full-back Coleman telling Off The Ball that he has been touched by the tragedy that befell Cox and his family.

"I wanted to help, and then at the training ground in Dublin I met the mother and the son and I wanted to do something," said Coleman.

"Sometimes, putting your name to things is not for personal recognition, it is to raise awareness for the cause and I think I did that.

"Now, with this game coming up, it will be great if people can get behind it because, from speaking to his wife, they are going to need some funding for his care.

"It should never happen. I think that Liverpool, as a club, have rallied around them brilliantly, and I hope that the game goes great."

Meanwhile, Liverpool's first team squad have made a plea to soccer fans to buy tickets for the game this Friday in a video released on the club's social media feeds:

Our #LFCLegends face @FAIreland's XI this week in support of the Seán Cox Rehabilitation Trust. Tickets still available. ❤️💚



We look forward to seeing you all at the @AVIVAStadium on Friday 👍 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 8, 2019

Online Editors