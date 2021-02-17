Salah exploits errors to earn Reds upper hand

RB Leipzig 0 Liverpool 2

Jurgen Klopp has seen his Liverpool team go through many personality changes in the last month alone, and few of them will have been easy to watch, but this night he will have recognised the side that were once the biggest disruptive force in Europe and England.

There was much about this round of 16 knockout first leg tie that suited Liverpool, not least an opposition that played with all the finesse at times as if they were chasing a deficit in the last few minutes of a Cup final and yet Klopp’s players had a part in that.

RB Leipzig, an awkward, hard-running team who had eliminated Manchester United in the group stages before Christmas, were forced into the kind of errors that nervous opponents once made routinely in the full glare of the Liverpool press.

Two goals in the second half from Mohamed Salah and then Sadio Mane at the Puskas Arena in Bupadest means that the return leg at Anfield in three weeks’ time should be much more comfortable for Klopp and his players.

Although only if in the meantime they can stabilise the ship in the Premier League where a run of three defeats this month, two of them at home, still hangs heavy. This time they looked much more comfortable.

Even with Jordan Henderson holding the defence together this felt more like the Klopp Liverpool with a relentless approach that made their opposition doubt themselves. The mistakes in RB Leipzig’s defence were major contributors to the goals but the chances still had to be taken.

In midfield there was another outstanding performance from the 20-year-old Curtis Jones who has not been affected by the team’s downturn in fortunes of late.

There are not that many options available to Klopp in Liverpool’s current state of injury calamity and so the side that started in Budapest was the one that had played most of the defeat to Leicester City on Saturday.

Thiago Alcantara, who had replaced the injured James Milner in the early stages of that game, was called upon once more to run the midfield, with Jordan Henderson in the middle of defence, and so they tried once more to find the rhythm that has eluded them of late. Certainly the shape of Liverpool in the first half looked more promising.

The spaces between the lines of Leipzig, nominally the team at home on neutral turf, felt disrupted and pressed hard by Klopp’s men. There was a more frantic mood to the German side when chased down by Liverpool which is just the way that Klopp likes it. There was an early chance for Leipzig when the former Manchester City full-back Angelino crossed from the left and the Spanish striker Dani Olmo got to the ball first for a header against the post.

But mostly it was Liverpool who created the best chances. They worked the high line of Leipzig regularly, with the ball over the top into the space behind for Mohamed Salah and, most promising, when Sadio Mane went through and was blocked by the goalkeeper Peter Gulasci some distance out his area. The Hungarian does that job for his team routinely with such a front foot approach from his defence, although this time his charge back goalwards was to keep an eye on the chip over his head from Andy Robertson.

This felt like a challenge that would suit Liverpool, against an opponent who took risks. The passing of the Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano may cause some of those recruitment departments at Premier League clubs who have admired the France international to reconsider. It was erratic at times in the first half. Still Liverpool never quite carved out the unmissable chance, a ball retrieved by Mane for Firmino to head in correctly adjudged to have run out of play by the linesman.

The RB Leipzig defensive line eventually broke before the hour, with two goals that suggested that the defensive personnel were not quite up to the job asked of them – and certainly not against Salah and Mane. On both occasions the chances were dispatched with the kind of confidence that suggested that neither goalscorer ever considered he would miss.

The first was a badly misplaced pass by Marcel Sabitzer that the Austrian unwittingly played into the path of Salah’s speculative run behind the centre-back Lukas Klostermann. The German, the only one in the RB Leipzig team, slipped and Salah was in. Even before he struck the goal, Sabitzer raised his hands to his head in dismay. He knew what was coming.

This was a mistake that it looked like Leipzig were building towards, and although one always anticipates that in this improvised Liverpool defence there might be errors too they were nothing like as serious as the Germans.

Equally bad as Sabitzer’s pass was the error by the French right back Nordi Mukiele for the second goal, five minutes after the first. He lunged and slipped in trying to control a long ball played downfield over his head and one could only assume that the proximity of Mane had him flustered.

Salah accompanied his strike partner towards goal but the finish was just as sure as it had been for the first goal. These were jolts to RB Leipzig

that reminded them what they were up against and although Julien Nagelsmann would make changes in the latter stages of the game it felt as if an impression had been made on his young team. They had a late chance through the Korean substitute Hwang Hee-chan, with Henderson beaten for pace as he had been once in the first half.

Those vulnerabilities have not gone away, but neither have many of the qualities which will reassure Klopp.

