Forward Sadio Mane is Liverpool's only absentee for the Community Shield against Manchester City at Wembley.

Sadio Mane and Fernandinho absent from Liverpool and Man City squads ahead of Sunday's Community Shield

The Senegal international does not rejoin the squad until Monday after an extended break, having been involved in the Africa Cup of Nations final last month.

Fellow forwards Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino only returned to training this week after their international involvement, so are likely to have reduced roles, but Brazil goalkeeper Alisson is expected to start.

City are without midfielder Fernandinho, who is still to return to training after international duty with Brazil.

The likes of Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, Sergio Aguero, Nicolas Otamendi and Riyad Mahrez are only just back for pre-season and are unlikely to start.

Claudio Bravo is set to start in goal and record signing Rodri should also play, but defender Aymeric Laporte is doubtful after a knock and left-back Benjamin Mendy (knee) is unlikely to feature.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Salah, Firmino, Origi, Mignolet, Gomez, Lovren, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Wilson, Brewster.

Man City provisional squad: Bravo, Ederson, Walker, Danilo, Stones, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, Angelino, Gundogan, Rodri, Foden, De Bruyne, D Silva, B Silva, Sterling, Sane, Aguero, Jesus.

