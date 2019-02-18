Roberto Firmino emerges as doubt for Liverpool ahead of Champions League clash against Bayern Munich

Roberto Firmino has emerged as a doubt for Liverpool's Champions League last 16 first leg clash against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian sat out training today with a virus as Jurgen Klopp's men prepare for the crucial clash at Anfield.

Liverpool go into the first leg with key man Virgil Van Dijk suspended.

With Dejan Lovren (hamstring) a doubt and Joe Gomez (broken leg) out, midfielder Fabinho could join Joel Matip in central defence.

Klopp said: "Dejan, we have yet to see. (Winger Xherdan) Shaqiri (who has had an abdominal injury) trained yesterday and looked very good.

"Fabinho - if (he plays in defence)... In the Champions League, against Bayern Munich, it's not an easy job.

"But because we thought it makes sense that we don't leave our last row alone defending against Bayern, it depends all on how we defend in general, so that's it.

"There will be a lot of moments where we have to defend and we've worked on that. We tried to work on that because we respect the quality of Bayern Munich a lot - speed, technique, experience, it's all there what you need to be successful."

Lovren did not take part in the open section of the training session that followed the press conference.

