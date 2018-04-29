Roberto Firmino agrees new long-term deal with Liverpool

The Brazilian forward has become a key player for the Reds since arriving at Anfield from Hoffenheim in 2015, scoring 50 goals in 140 appearances.

Firmino has netted 27 times this season to fire Liverpool to the brink of a top-four spot in the Premier League and on the verge of the Champions League final.

The 26-year-old told Liverpool's official website: "It was an easy decision. The club have taken me in in an incredible way and I've grown a lot here with my work with the support of the whole team. I am very, very happy here.