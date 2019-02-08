Richard Dunne: 'Liverpool's problem is the lack of leadership qualities - things get harder once doubt sets in'

The pressure of being in front always threatened to catch up with Liverpool, and it seems as if that’s what has happened.

The pressure of being in front always threatened to catch up with Liverpool, and it seems as if that’s what has happened.

There are so many good players there and they have a very good manager but they just don’t seem to be able to perform under the pressure of having a lead at the top of the table.

When they had a chance to extend their lead over Manchester City, they didn’t take it. Now you look at City who have a manager, and a squad of players, who are capable of winning league title and you wonder if they have the edge.

They can extend the lead again this weekend by beating Bournemouth but it could all have been a lot more comfortable for Liverpool, compared to their situation now.

All along this season, Liverpool have not been firing on all cylinders up front and now they are struggling to keep clean sheets, so it’s not as rosy as it looked for them even a few weeks ago.

The problem at Anfield is in the leadership qualities, or lack of them, in the squad, and the experience in that squad.

Liverpool have been getting by this season, getting good results without playing all that well, but as soon as they become the number one team in the country, everyone wants to beat them, other teams raise their game and when it’s up to Liverpool to counter that, they struggle.

We have seen that against Newcastle, we see Liverpool only getting a draw whereas before they would have, somehow, sneaked a win. It’s not all on Liverpool as the opposition do raise their game against them but if you are going to win a league you have to combat that, and that’s where Liverpool are struggling.

I wonder if it’s down to the winning mentality you need, the track record you have, the record that Pep Guardiola has in terms of winning trophies. I know that Jurgen Klopp has won the Bundesliga, but he’s not won anything in England. Even if he had won an FA Cup, or won the Europa League that time they made it to the final, that would be something on his record, just to win a trophy and take away that pressure so he can be described as a coach who has won something, instead of being the nearly man all the time.

Footballers are strange, you might think they won’t let things get to them but if they read all the time that they have a coach who will take you so far but won’t get you over the finish line, in terms of winning the Premier League, then they might start to have doubts.

In any walk of life, things get harder once doubt sets in and football is no different.

Liverpool need to keep a clear mind now. I know I said recently that they should prioritise the Premier League over the Champions League but now I’m not so sure, maybe the distraction of the Champions League could be good for them, a win in Europe could let them switch off from the pressure of winning the Premier League and then use that to help morale.

So maybe Europe could kickstart things in the league. Beating Bayern in the Champions League gives you a lot more confidence that just beating Bournemouth at home in the Premier League.

But Liverpool need to find the carefree spirit that made them so strong last season.

Manchester City are getting wins at the moment without being as impressive as past seasons, maybe it’s the World Cup catching up with their players as the sharpness you’d expect is not there.

Yet they are getting the results without being outstanding. They have the know-how you need to win games, win games where you are under pressure, in midweek they were away to Everton, a potentially tough game, with the chance to go level with Liverpool but they still did it and got the win.

So Liverpool need to find a way to get the results that City are getting, they need to find a plan. It’s a fascinating stage of the season as you don’t know what to expect from City, they could just decide that the focus is on the Champions League.

I read recently about a survey of players when they were at Arsenal, when asked what they wanted to win most of all, the foreign players always said Champions League first and Premier League second, and that City squad could have the same feeling. They have already won the league, last season, so they could take their eye off the ball in that competition and if they do, Liverpool need to be ready for that.

