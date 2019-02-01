It might be time for Liverpool and Manchester City to get their priorities right. And that could mean Liverpool putting their focus on the Premier League instead of the Champions League, and City doing all they can to win the Champions League, even if it sees them relinquish their league crown.

Richard Dunne: 'Liverpool must prioritise the Premier League because they don't have the squad to battle on two fronts'

This week was a missed opportunity for Liverpool with their draw against Leicester City, the pressure of being able to go seven points clear played on their minds, more than it should have, and there were signs of nervousness in their performance.

I don’t think Liverpool will see this as a positive week and that they gained a point on City: they will see the midweek game as points dropped.

Liverpool are favourites now, people are expecting them to win it, until now I think people saw that while Liverpool had a lead, City were going to come back. But City have slipped up, again, and the pressure is on Liverpool.

Liverpool have to take advantage of City’s problems and the Wednesday night game showed that they will struggle, they didn’t play well against Leicester and they have to deal with a situation they’re not used to.

Normally, the season after a major tournament can be difficult for players, we had the World Cup last summer, players haven’t been too badly affected so far - but fatigue could come into play in the second half of the season. It’s now about who has the strongest squad and in that way, you’d lean more towards City as they have more cover in places.

As much as I still believe that City have the stronger squad, they have shown weaknesses this season and the opportunity will there for Liverpool, but the question is whether they can deal with the pressure.

The pressure will come from Liverpool’s own fans, they know this situation is the best they have had in a long time, and when it’s 0-0 in a big game, it’s the home fans at Anfield who will be putting stress on the players.

The defeat for City against Newcastle United in midweek is a worry for them.

Something similar happened to them last season, they had a big win in the first leg, away, in the Champions League (against Basel), they lost the second leg and around that time they took their eye off the ball, I don’t think they ever recovered in terms of performances in Europe, and it’s a dangerous thing for them to think they can win games at half-speed, they need to understand they are not in a comfortable position, they need to go and finish games off, dominate games.

Gabriel Jesus hasn’t been great this season but he’s coming into a bit of form now, and over the course of the season key players for City have suffered. Kyle Walker had a difficult period, Benjamin Mendy has been injured, Fernandinho and de Bruyne were out for a while. So City need to get all of those players back and use them well.

They will want to close the gap on Liverpool but I feel City’s main aim this season is to win the Champions League.

If City prioritise the Premier League, they can go on and win it while Liverpool will feel that they can go on and win the Premier League and progress in the Champions League but they have to have a priority.

City’s big ambition is to win the Champions League, and if that means resting players in the Premier League, dropping a point here or there, that can give Liverpool an opportunity to seal the league.

I don’t feel that Liverpool have the squad to compete in the Champions League and the Premier League, they have a strong team but not a strong second eleven, City have more to call on in their squad.

Pep Guardiola wants to win every game, he wants to win cups - he takes the FA Cup seriously - but when it comes down to it, the players’ minds will be set on the Champions League.

Sunday’s game between City and Arsenal will be interesting, Arsenal have a fight on their hands to get back into the Champions League so that could be another opportunity for Liverpool, if they can take advantage.

City and Liverpool could both drop points in their games, on Sunday and Monday, you have Tottenham possibly back involved again, but it could come down to the managers and their priorities.

