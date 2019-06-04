Revealed: The eye-watering cash windfall coming Liverpool's way after their Champions League win

Liverpool could be set to break the €250m in prize money and television revenue for this season after their Champions League final victory against Tottenham last Saturday.

Liverpool could be set to break the €250m in prize money and television revenue for this season after their Champions League final victory against Tottenham last Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool were already certain earn more cash from their domestic campaign than Premier League champions Manchester City, after they appeared live on television on three more occasions than their chief domestic rivals.

That extra exposure meant Liverpool are likely to collect around €170m when the final figures are confirmed, which represented a decent consolation for their failure to overhaul champions City despite collecting a total of 97 points.

That huge domestic windfall is set to be bumped by a Champions League jackpot that could top £100m, with English clubs earning more than their European rivals from the competition thanks to a huge €1.35b deal that was agreed with BT Sport to screen Europe's elite competition.

Liverpool collected €81,283,000 for their run to last season's Champions League final, with that figure rising this season after UEFA increased the prize money on offer for this season.

With the BT Sport television deal combined with the appearance of two Premier League clubs in the final for the first time since 2008, close to €200m will be heading into the bank accounts of Liverpool and Tottenham from the UEFA following Saturday's final in Madrid.

Here is a breakdown of the Champions League prize money that will be coming the way of both Liverpool and Tottenham after their run to the final:

Base fee for group stage: €15,250,000

Group match victory: €2,700,000

Group match draw: €900,000

Round of 16: €9,500,000

Quarter-finals: €10,500,000

Semi-finals: €12,000,000

Losing finalist: €15,000,000

Winning the Final: €19,000,000

Those figures will be boosted television revenue and gate receipts, with Klopp's transfer kitty certain to be boosted by the financial boost that will now be injected into the Anfield coffers.

By contrast, Chelsea collected a mere €8,500,000 for their win the Europa League final against Arsenal last week, with their overall cash pit for their victory in Europe's second string competition expected to collect a little over €40m for their European campaign.

The chasm in finances highlights the importance of qualifying for the Champions League, with the biggest competition in European football now more lucrative for English clubs than it has ever been.

Online Editors