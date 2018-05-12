Revealed - Mohamed Salah's stunning £2.5m bonus in his Liverpool contract was comfortably achieved

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah was set a target of reaching 35 goals and assists combined in his first season with the Reds in order to trigger a £2.5m bonus in his contract, according to the information in a new book from Football Leaks.

Salah achieved that seemingly ambitious landmark with plenty to spare as he has scored 43 goals for Liverpool in his maiden season with the club, with his bonus added to a salary of £123,030-a-week ensuring he has enjoyed a bumper season under Jurgen Klopp's watch,

The Egyptian forward claimed the PFA and Football Writers' Player of the Year awards as he led Liverpool to the Champions League final against Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26th, with his financial windfalls putting some clarity on his current agreement with the Reds, Details revealed in the book Football Leaks: Uncovering The Dirty Deals Behind The Beautiful Game and published in German news magazine Der Spiegel have provided a host of talking points, with the financial deal struck by Manchester United to sign Alexis Sanchez in January also uncovered.

The leaked information suggests Sanchez earns £75,000 for every Manchester United match he starts, while will earn £2m if he can manage 40 goals and assists combined in a season. The report also suggests Sanchez earns £391,000-a-week at United, after he pocketed a £6.7million signing-on fee when he sealed his move from Arsenal in January. Meanwhile,Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is reported to be getting paid £50,000 every time Arsenal win a game he starts in, with that agreement forming part of a lavish £18.2m bonus package.

The book also claims that Everton will receive a £10m bonus from Manchester United if Romelu Lukaku scores 23 goals in each of his first four seasons at Old Trafford, as part of the deal struck between the clubs as his transfer was finalised last summer. he has already scored 26 goals this season. Reporters Rafael Buschmann and Michael Wulzinger with the considerable help of leaks from senior figures in the game as they combined their Football Leaks book and it has certainly caused a stir in recent days.

Online Editors