Mane man: Liverpool’s Sadio Mane equalises against Arsenal as Hector Bellerin and goalkeeper Bernd Leno look on. Photo: Getty Images

It is a sign of Arsenal's progress that they stayed in this contest until the 88th minute; it is a sign of just how superior Liverpool are that Mikel Arteta's side were grimly hanging on until then.

For periods this was simply brilliant from Liverpool; a perfect match of industry and imagination; of power and poetry as they threatened to overwhelm Arsenal, who have ambitions of their own to challenge this season, as they have often done in recent years at Anfield.

In fact for 30 minutes in the first half they were almost untouchable; producing the best sustained period of play so far this season by any Premier League team as they overcome a surprise deficit. That will have delighted Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool thoroughly deserved their victory and capped it with a goal, on his Premier League debut, for £45 million new signing Diogo Jota while a sign of their desire was the way they celebrated blocking a late Arsenal chance which proved to be the final kick of the game.

Liverpool had been utterly dominant and yet fell behind. In fairness, it was a calamitous and rare mistake from Andrew Robertson that led to the goal, in what felt like Arsenal's first real attack.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring his side's third goal with Fabinho. Photo: Reuters

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates scoring his side's third goal with Fabinho. Photo: Reuters

After 25 minutes they broke down their right with Ainsley Maitland-Niles eventually crossing, attempting to find Alexandre Lacazette. It appeared to be a routine clearance - or was it an attempted pass? - for Robertson, except he miscued and the ball spun behind him to Lacazette, who swivelled and beat Alisson.

It was Arsenal's first touch in the Liverpool penalty area and Lacazette could not quite believe it as he scored.

Quickly

As if affronted, Liverpool quickly equalised as Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane combined.

Salah did the work as he forced his way past Kieran Tierney to shoot from a tight angle with Bernd Leno palming the ball into the path of Mane, who touched it home.

Arsenal will have felt aggrieved that Mane was even on the pitch. In the opening minutes he had caught Tierney in the face with his arm and was cautioned as Arsenal players clearly demanded a stronger punishment and, maybe, he was fortunate to escape.

Perhaps it was because the incident had happened so early in the game.

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson crosses the ball past Arsenal's Hector Bellerin. Photo: PA

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson crosses the ball past Arsenal's Hector Bellerin. Photo: PA

For Robertson there would be redemption before half-time was even reached and, once again, both Liverpool full-backs were involved.

The ball was worked down the right before eventually Trent Alexander-Arnold swung in a deep cross that flicked off Rob Holding's head. It landed at Robertson's feet, but he still had to adjust to gain control before poking the ball past Leno.

Quite where Hector Bellerin had gone is something Arteta will want to know.

The manager had clearly demanded even greater defensive discipline, but his team had been undone by the power of Liverpool's attack and their ferocious pressing. Klopp's players were also all winning their individual battles.

Before the flurry of goals, and Liverpool's impressive response to going behind, Leno had reacted sharply after Alexander-Arnold crossed and Mane met the ball on the half-volley.

Then Alexander-Arnold was involved again when David Luiz cleared a corner to the full-back on the edge of the penalty area and his fierce low shot ricocheted off Bellerin and clipped the crossbar.

Arsenal's game-plan was clear as Liverpool claimed more than three-quarters of possession and the visitors invited them on.

Arsenal's David Luiz heads the ball clear. Photo: PA

Arsenal's David Luiz heads the ball clear. Photo: PA

Arteta knew if they could defend doggedly they had a chance and Luiz sent a raking long pass forward that picked out Maitland-Niles, and undid Liverpool's high defensive line, only for the wing-back to fail to control the ball. Otherwise, he would have been clear on goal. And that, along with simply holding on in there when, on previous occasions, they would have capitulated and been blown away by now, was Arsenal's hope.

While Klopp will have been pleased, he would have been anxious at the tightness of the scoreline given the intensity of Liverpool's dominance.

For once it was Arsenal who were caught on the counter early in the second half with Georginio Wijnaldum releasing Mane, only for the forward to shoot over.

Liverpool's desire was shown when Alexander-Arnold sprinted to retrieve the ball for a throw-in and Mane hustled Holding so that he lost possession.

Arsenal certainly remained in the game which was a testament to their new-found resilience and belief under Arteta.

It started to become more end to end with Ceballos again piercing Liverpool's defence with only the alertness of Alisson preventing substitute Eddie Nketiah a run at goal while Firmino fashioned a chance to shoot with his effort being deflected wide for a corner.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's first goal with Roberto Firmino (left). Photo: PA

Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring his side's first goal with Roberto Firmino (left). Photo: PA

More changes were made with Mane's replacement Jota firing wide from the area's edge and Leno fortunate that his loose pass across the face of his goal was not intercepted by Salah.

The two Liverpool players combined with Salah picking out Jota who slammed a shot into the side-netting when he should have scored.

Maybe that miss played on Salah's mind as he took the ball off Jota's toes when the new signing appeared far better placed to shoot.

It did not matter as the former Wolves forward claimed his goal when he collected a headed clearance by David Luiz, took a touch and volleyed low past Leno from the area's edge.

© Daily Telegraph, London

Telegraph.co.uk