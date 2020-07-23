Reds attack lights up Anfield for title coronation

Set-piece specialist: Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold lifts his free-kick up and over the wall to put his side 2-0 ahead against Chelsea

It was an attacking bonanza fit for any title party.

Jurgen Klopp's only concern was Chelsea turned themselves from reluctant guests to gatecrashers.

A thrilling game saw Chelsea mount a stirring fightback having been comprehensively outplayed either side of half-time, Frank Lampard's treble substitution threatening to secure the point needed to guarantee Champions League qualification.

Christian Pulisic's introduction was the catalyst, the American introduced at 4-1, creating, scoring, and showing why Klopp tried to sign him from Borussia Dortmund in one of his first acts as Liverpool coach.

There was much to enthuse and concern both managers, Liverpool at their scintillating best prior to surrendering control after the 60th-minute changes, Chelsea excellent and courageous during their revival.

In a more successful time, Chelsea fans loved to pack Anfield's away end and proclaim, "That's Why We're Champions" to a Kop faithful wondering when their side would get their chance on the podium.

Even in an empty stadium with the stage erected on The Kop itself, it was not too difficult to imagine the compliment being returned when Klopp's side sped ahead, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain eased nerves making it 5-3 with 10 minutes left.

Even when far behind, Chelsea were not as poor as an earlier three-goal deficit had suggested.

Liverpool were simply imperious when it came to punishing the visitor's ambition, Naby Keita inspiring the champions before Trent Alexander-Arnold, Gini Wijnaldum and Roberto Firmino confirmed superiority.

Then Lampard responded, his side was able to inflict as much damage on Liverpool's defence as they have suffered in this stadium.

Pulisic, especially, was a game-changer. Six years ago Jose Mourinho famously resisted the prospect of Chelsea's players being the VIP clowns at an Anfield title party.

As is often the case, Mourinho's colourful reminiscence was retrospective, part of the romanticised account of the day he ended Brendan Rodgers's Premier League charge.

Chelsea's delight at their role in Liverpool's failure was proof history is always written (and then embellished) by the victorious, even if they were no more than gleeful saboteurs on that fateful afternoon when Demba Ba wrote himself into folklore at Steven Gerrard's cost. Mercifully for Liverpool, history's next chapters are always in production.

Poignant

How poignant, then, that it should be the Londoners cast as the unwanted guests at Anfield's first championship celebration for 30 years.

It is unlikely Lampard saw the trip to Merseyside in such derogatory terms as Mourinho, of course.

Lampard might have felt some trepidation as Jurgen Klopp willingly referenced 2014 in the build-up to the match and after-show festivities.

Lampard is where Klopp was four years ago, heading into a final week seeking a tangible reward for a promising campaign. With Champions League qualification, Lampard will go into next season buoyant and empowered after an exceptional first year in charge.

With Manchester United held against West Ham, and Chelsea's rivals facing each other this weekend, Lampard already looked secure to think ahead. He also has something Klopp did not have. A transfer kitty to quicken his rebuilding process.

Mason Mount was finding space between Liverpool's defence and midfield, while 40 yards back Jorginho had time to control the tempo.

Mount and full-back Reece James threatened within 15 minutes, Klopp standing with arms behind his back pondering if his players had their eyes on the stages behind Alisson's goal. Not so.

Keita then opened the scoring by slamming into the top corner before the first water break.

Alexander-Arnold made it two with a free-kick rapidly approaching trademark status. Kepa stood and watched.

Even Lampard looked like he might clap. Liverpool were not finished, Gini Wijnaldum finishing from close range as Chelsea failed to clear Andy Robertson's corner.

It looked like it might be a damage limitation exercise by half-time, which is why Klopp was livid when Giroud had the space to tap-in just before Andre Marriner's whistle, and similarly frustrated when Salah squandered a one-on-one with Kepa five minutes into the second half. No matter, it seemed.

The fourth followed when Alexander-Arnold's cross picked out Firmino who scored his first Anfield league goal since April 2019.

Lampard reacted with a treble substitution, Abraham, Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odio sent on in hope and anger on 59 minutes.

They combined immediately, Pulisic's powerful run picking out Abraham for a tap-in.

The American should have made it 4-3 two minute later.

He made amends on 72 minutes, controlling and firing into the top corner to set up a frantic finale in which the fireworks outside were incessant, but Oxlade-Chamberlain had a rocket of his own at close range to make it 5-3.

