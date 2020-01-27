'Pure selfishness of the highest degree' - Jurgen Klopp branded a 'disgrace' amid FA Cup controversy

Liverpool have pledged to back manager Jurgen Klopp in the ongoing row over the Anfield club's attitude to the FA Cup.

Liverpool have pledged to back manager Jurgen Klopp in the ongoing row over the Anfield club's attitude to the FA Cup.

But one lower league club have waded into the controversy, labelling the European champions "a disgrace".

The draw for the fifth round saw Manchester City drawn away to Sheffield Wednesday.

Manchester United will play either Northampton or Derby County, the potential for Rams man Wayne Rooney to face his former club, and Chelsea will be at home to Liverpool, if the Reds can beat Shrewsbury Town in a replay.

But it's that replay which has caused controversy, with Klopp angry that a replay has been fixed for a winter break in the Premier League.

Klopp says neither he nor his senior players will be involved, the Reds fielding a second string managed by their U23 team boss.

That sparked a response from the FA who claimed that clubs were made aware of possible replays. Accrington owner Andy Holt said Klopp was "a disgrace... this is pure selfishness of the highest degree".

But it's understood that the Anfield club's owners have told Klopp they will back his stance and fight any action by the FA.

Star man Georginio Wijnaldum also supported Klopp: "If the manager decides that the younger players are going to play the game then we should accept it."

Meanwhile, the English Football Association says Liverpool and other Premier League clubs were warned that FA Cup fourth-round replays would fall during the mid-season break, and says it "went to great lengths" to ensure a break could happen at all.

Klopp has said that neither he nor his first-team stars will be present for their replay at home to Shrewsbury, which is set to take place on February 4 and would therefore mean the club only having 10 football-free days during the rest period.

He said his club wanted to "respect" the mid-season break, and the intention is that under-23s boss Neil Critchley will take charge of a youthful Reds side for the replay.

Klopp said on Sunday: "The Premier League asked us to respect the winter break. That's what we do. If the FA doesn't respect that, then we cannot change it. We will not be there."

The FA defended its position in a statement issued yesterday, citing the fact that it had made concessions over the fifth round in order to fit a break in.

Fifth-round ties will now be played in midweek in March, and there will be no replays from that stage onwards.

"The FA went to great lengths to create an annual mid-season player break, working closely with the Premier League and its clubs," an FA statement read.

"It is a new and significant addition to the English football calendar and is designed to benefit clubs and their players.

"To accommodate the annual mid-season player break, the FA rescheduled the fifth round to midweek and removed fifth-round replays from the calendar.

"This allowed the Premier League room in its calendar to have a split round of fixtures over two weekends.

"Prior to the start of the 2019-20 season, all clubs accepted that FA Cup fourth-round replays, where required, would have to take place during the first week of the mid-season player break.

"This will only affect a small number of clubs due to the split of Premier League fixtures in the mid-season player break."

Online Editors