Saturday 9 June 2018

Nabil Fekir's move to Liverpool has fallen through, according to Lyon

Nabir Fekir is in talks with Liverpool
Lyon have called off negotiations for the sale of forward Nabil Fekir to Liverpool, the French club have announced.

The France international was expected to join Jurgen Klopp's side before Les Bleus left for the World Cup, but OL have now ended talks and called off the deal.

"Transfer negotiations with Liverpool and Nabil Fekir for the transfer of the captain of OL have not succeeded and Olympique Lyonnais have decided to put an end to this negotiation tonight at 8pm," OL said in a statement on their official website.

More to follow...

Press Association

