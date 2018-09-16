'My wife hates it' - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defends his strikers after victory over Tottenham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted his star strikers are 'not greedy' after they wasted a host of chances in Saturday's 2-1 win against Tottenham at Wembley.

Despite Liverpool's dominant performance that secured a fifth successive win to start the season, Klopp was frustrated by his side's failure to finish off their rivals, after they missed a host of chances to win the game by a wide margin.

Yet Klopp insisted Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were not selfish as they went in search of goals rather than passing to team-mates who were in a better position, as he jumped to their defence.

"It’s not greedy. It’s normal," declared Klopp. "I want them to score and encourage them to do so, but there are moments when they have to pass. Maybe one situation I would say a pass would have been better, all the others were OK.

"The boys are used to the situation when they score from these positions. These boys are such a threat to each team. These runs they do, gives us the space to get in between.

"That is how we scored the second goal. So if they don’t score one day, I have no problem with that."

While Klopp was eager to side-step criticism for his forward players, he admitted his wide bore the brunt of his annoyance when his team had a wasteful day in front of goal.

"I would love to say it is the first time in my life I have been in a situation like that, but it happens so often," stated Klopp. "My wife hates it!"

Klopp is confident his side will be ready to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday night, as he admitted the demands of playing in England's top flight make the challenge of winning Europe's top prize all the more complex.

"We play in the Champions League and the Premier League, the two toughest competitions in world football. But we want it like that," he added.

"I am not going to stand here and say 'oh my God, we have to play all these teams'. That's how it is, that's why we are all together, to try to do our best at it.

"There's not one second that it's easy. All I can say is we will try all we can to be as good as possible."

Online Editors