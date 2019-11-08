'My lowest point at Liverpool' - Jurgen Klopp on Sean Cox attack

Jurgen Klopp has described the vicious attack on Sean Cox as "my lowest point at Liverpool".

Jurgen Klopp has described the vicious attack on Sean Cox as "my lowest point at Liverpool".

Liverpool fan Cox is to fulfil his dream of returning to Anfield on Sunday against Man City for the first time since sustaining a serious brain injury when he was violently assaulted on his way to a match in 2018.

The 54-year-old suffered major head trauma when he was struck in a random assault by a masked AS Roma supporter outside Liverpool's stadium in April 2018.

The former director of an electrical company, from Dunboyne, Co Meath, will mark a milestone this weekend when his family accompany him to Anfield.

"When it happened it was my lowest point at Liverpool," said Klopp ahead of the crunch top-of-the-table clash. "Something like this should not happen around a football game. I hope to see him before the game, I really want to.

"We don't just sing You'll Never Walk Alone, we live that."

Sean, whose family will be hosted by the club, recently moved to a specialist neurological facility in the north of England for a 12-week rehabilitation programme, focused on developing his speech and movement, after 18 months of treatment in Ireland.

"We're delighted to welcome Sean and his family back to Anfield," said CEO of Liverpool Football Club Peter Moore earlier this week

"I am sure it will be an emotional return for the family; however, the club has worked closely with the Cox family to ensure that their visit is made as easy as possible, and that they are given all the space and comfort that they need.

"The way that our fans have supported Sean and the Cox family is a testament to their commitment to the LFC family, and we know this will be the case again on Sunday," he said.

Online Editors