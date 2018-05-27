Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has declared he is hopeful of being fit to lead Egypt in their World Cup finals campaign next month after picking up a shoulder injury in Saturday’s Champions League final in Kiev.

Mohamed Salah offers an update on his injury as Andy Roberston has his say on 'clever' Ramos

Salah was forced out of the action after just 30 minutes following a clash with Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos, with the tears streaming down his face as he left the field evidence of the agony he was enduring physically and more poignantly emotionally.

It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need. pic.twitter.com/HTfKF4S70e — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 27, 2018

The initial reports from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suggested Salah would miss the World Cup, but he has now tweeted a message suggesting his hopes of taking part in Russia 2018 remain alive. Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson described Ramos' gamesmanship as "quite clever" after the Real Madrid captain's involvement in Salah's injury.

Ramos was seen to hang on to the Egypt international as the pair fell to the floor in what appeared to be a calculated first-half challenge which resulted in the 44-goal Reds forward being forced off with shoulder ligament damage. It was the turning point in the game as Real's confidence grew as Liverpool's waned on the way to a 3-1 defeat.

But it was not the only incident involving Ramos as he also appeared to catch goalkeeper Loris Karius in the face at a corner and his theatrics contributed to Sadio Mane's second-half booking. Robertson did not go so far as to apportion blame, but said: "I think it is just how he (Salah) has landed but Ramos is quite clever, isn't he?

"We are clutching at straws if we are saying that. It's unfortunate. It just disrupted our rhythm a wee bit. "He has done unbelievable this season and for it to end that way for him was devastating. I hope he goes to the World Cup because a nation is a relying on him. Hopefully he'll come back bigger and stronger."

Online Editors