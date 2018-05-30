Mohamed Salah does not blame Sergio Ramos for putting his World Cup dream in jeopardy

Mohamed Salah does not blame Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos for throwing his World Cup dream into doubt, Liverpool ’s physic has claimed.

Salah was forced off in the first-half of Saturday’s Champions League final between the two clubs, with Liverpool going on to lose 3-1.

The shoulder injury Salah sustained could yet rule him out of Russia 2018, but Liverpool physic Ruben Pons insists the Egyptian bears no animosity towards Ramos, who has been roundly criticised by fans and pundits for the robust challenge. “Salah has not told me anything about Sergio Ramos,” said the Spaniard.

“I don’t think he is angry with him. It was an accidental challenge. “We knew that it was something serious as soon as he fell on the ground because he never complains. We feared the worst.

“I was devastated. I tried to keep him calm. I told him he couldn’t do anything about it now and that he should not worry. It was time to look for solutions and not regret that things had not worked out.” Pons also insisted that Liverpool’s medical team were doing everything in their power to have Salah back in time for the big kick-off.

Egypt’s World Cup campaign begins against Uruguay on June 15, before games against Saudi Arabia and the host nation, Russia. “Once we knew the injury, we planned the treatment,” said Pons. “He is sad about what happened, but is totally focused on his recovery and seeing when he can be ready.

“He is going to mark the recovery times. In principle it will be three to four weeks, but we are going to try to reduce those deadlines, that’s the big goal.”

Online Editors