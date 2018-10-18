Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk hand boost to Liverpool ahead of weekend trip to Huddersfield

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have trained as normal following their return to international duty.

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have trained as normal following their return to international duty.

Jurgen Klopp has been sifting through the debris of an international break which included numerous injury setbacks.

Salah and Van Dijk now appear to be the least of his concerns having joined in practice sessions as expected, having left the Egypt and Holland squad early, although Naby Keita and Sadio Mane still need to be assessed.

Keita looks to the biggest worry because of a hamstring problem. It is not a tear, but Liverpool are yet to determine if Keita will be available for the trip to Huddersfield this weekend. At this stage it looks unlikely.

Mane's hand problem would not necessarily stop him playing for too long, but the discomfort may be too much for the time-being. He will require a cast to feature this weekend.

The injuries may open the door for Daniel Sturridge to start on Saturday, but Liverpool are also buoyed by Adam Lallana's fitness as he prepares for his latest comeback.

Lallana has been back in full training for the last three weeks, using the international break to step up his readiness for Premier League action.

Liverpool expect Lallana will be in a position to make a contribution in the coming weeks to re-establish his place in the side. He has suffered numerous setbacks over the last two years but will be invaluable if the injuries can be put behind him.

With Keita struggling and James Milner also recovering from a hamstring injury, Lallana's availability is well-timed.

Telegraph.co.uk