Mo Salah to continue isolating in Egypt after returning further positive Covid-19 test

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for Covid-19 once again, meaning he will remain in isolation in Egypt for the next few days at least.

Salah had hoped to return to the UK ahead of Liverpool's top-of-the-table clash against Leicester on Sunday, but he now looks certain to miss that game after the second positive test.

The news comes after Salah was captured on video dancing at his brother's wedding last week while not wearing a mask and he also attended an awards ceremony in his honour last week.

Confirmation that he had tested positive for Covid-19 came last Friday, with Salah reported to be asymptomatic and eager to return to the UK at the first opportunity.

Yet that process now looks certain to be prolonged, with Egyptian FA chiefs not disclosing when his next Covid test will take place, meaning he could remain in his homeland well into next week.

It has also been confirmed that Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny will continue to self-isolate in Cairo after he tested positive for Covid-19 once again, with dozens of players around the world in a similar position after this ill-conceived international break was give the green light to go ahead.

After numerous coronavirus issues in last month's international window, there were calls for FIFA and UEFA to reconsider the viability of playing international football during a global pandemic.

Yet the matches have gone ahead and a growing list of players have now contracted the virus, with the Republic of Ireland trio of Callum Robinson, Matt Doherty and James McClean among their number.

It leaves their employers with huge problems as club football resumes this weekend amid a chaotic backdrop that sees players isolating around the world while their club sides get back into action

