Loris Karius to spearhead mass £100m Liverpool clear-out

Loris Karius has revealed he is considering his future at Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp prepares for a player clear-out which could raise over £100m.

Karius could leave Liverpool before the transfer window closes after admitting his bitter disappointment at the £65m record capture of Alisson, the Brazilian goalkeeper.

The futures of seven other players including Divock Origi, Danny Ings, Sheyi Ojo, Lazar Markovic and Pedro Chirivella are also uncertain as Klopp moves to trim his squad.

Valencia are set to make a £27million move for Origi, the Belgium international, and forward Ings is a target for Premier League clubs including Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Southampton. Liverpool will demand £20m plus add-ons for Ings.

Lazar Markovic is wanted by clubs in Greece and Turkey while Middlesbrough, Wolfsburg and Reading have inquired about Ojo, the winger who is valued at £15m by the Merseysiders.

Lazio and Cardiff are in talks over a possible deal for Marko Grujic – though Klopp is happy to keep the Serbian midfielder - and Sporting Lisbon are interested in signing Chirivella either on loan or permanently.

Ben Woodburn will be allowed to leave on loan after Liverpool’s American tour but it is undoubtedly the future of Karius which is the most intriguing.

The German is understood to be fuming with Klopp’s decision to bring in Alisson from Roma and will review his options ahead of the forthcoming campaign.

Karius is also believed to be shocked by the lack of clarity over Klopp’s decision to bring in a new goalkeeper this summer.

Klopp has openly admitted that Alisson will be his new No 1 and the future appears bleak for Karius, who was unconvincing in the 3-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the pre-season friendly in Charlotte on Sunday.

“Of course it's not perfect for me, but I cannot say much more about it either,” he said.

“I do not know that, I cannot say what I'm doing right now, there's still some time left [in the transfer window].”

After the game Karius also took aim at his critics with an Instagram post by writing: "To those who take joy in seeing other people fail or suffer, I feel for you. Whatever it is that's happening in your life to hold this much anger and hate, I pray that it passes and good things come to you."

Liverpool will fly to New York on Tuesday ahead of their second International Champions Cup game against Manchester City the following day.

Online Editors