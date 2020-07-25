Close

Premium

Liverpool's €1.6billion road back to the top: All the stars, false dawns and flops of the Reds' 30-year title journey

Aidan O'Hara delves into three decades and 203 signings from all over the globe on Liverpool's epic trip back to the summit

Expand

Close

Aidan O'Hara Twitter Email

When Don Hutchison signed for Kenny Dalglish in November 1990, he joined a team of serial league champions who saw no reason why their reign wouldn’t continue.

Fast-forward 30 years to last Wednesday when Liverpool will finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy having spent €1.3billion in making the dream come true.

For a long time, Jordan Henderson looked like he would join dozens of the 203 players signed by Liverpool since they last won the title who would flop in the heat of Anfield but, in the last couple of seasons, has become one of the club’s most successful captains.