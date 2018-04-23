Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson fears European giants will try and sign Mohamed Salah this summer

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson fears his club will face a battle to hang on to their newly crowned PFA Player of the Year Mohamed Salah, as he urged the Egyptian superstar not to leave Liverpool this summer.

Salah has been linked with a big-money move away from Anfield after a season that has seen him break through the 40-goal barrier, with Real Madrid and Barcelona among the clubs now rumoured to be eyeing up a move for the free-scoring forward.

Yet Henderson suggests Salah has found a natural home for his talents at Liverpool, as he hopes he does not follow in the footsteps of Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho by walking away from Anfield. "He's a fantastic player. He's up there with the world's best," declared Henderson. "There will be other teams who will want to take him away but he's in the best place here. Mo is a big part of what we do now and I am sure he will be for many years to come."

Henderson went on to reveal he nominated Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne in the PFA poll as he could not vote for his own team-mate, but he believes the final verdict was justified after Salah's stunning debut season at Liverpool. "I was delighted for Mo. He deserved it thoroughly, he's been fantastic," he stated. "His record and stats speak for themselves, and his performances."

Henderson went on to suggest Tuesday night's Champions League semi-final against Roma is a key fixture in the development of Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp's watch, as he urged his team-mates to grasp the opportunity in front of them. Read more here:

Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool fans to behave themselves against Roma

Why Liverpool’s victory over Roma in 1984 was a glorious night with tragic consequences in more ways than one "It's a huge moment and game," he said. "Hopefully this is the start of something special for this squad. "The manager has been brilliant since he come to the club. We've improved every season and we've worked so hard to get here, but hopefully this is just the start for this squad. It will be nice to look back if we're successful here though.

"We got some preparation to do today and tomorrow morning and we will implement that into our game tomorrow night. We need to continue to play with the high intensity, create and score goals.

"This is a big test, a big challenge in Roma, but I feel we're ready for it. We just put on a similar if not better performance than Man City and hopefully we can get to the final.

"At Anfield, the atmosphere is unreal. It gives us a great lift and it really helps us. Hopefully, it will be no different, but our performance needs to match it. "I'm sure the atmosphere in Rome will be no different, but I think the fans will be electric for us again." Henderson also offered up fulsome praise of manager Klopp, as he suggested his man management is as important to his success as his tactical acumen on the touchline.

"He's one of the best managers in the world," added Henderson. "Tactically, it goes without saying. Off the field, he's a fantastic human and he has a great passion for football and you can see that with how we're playing.

"He always looks for more, keeps you on your toes and wants to maintain standards. He's an amazing manager and everyone in the squad is privileged to be working with him. I feel I have improved a lot since he came to the club and hopefully I can continue to."

Press Association