Sport Liverpool

Sunday 1 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Senegal SEN 0

Colombia COL 1

REPORT

Japan JPN 0

Poland POL 1

REPORT

England ENG 0

Belgium BEL 1

REPORT

Panama PAN 1

Tunisia TUN 2

REPORT

France FRA 4

Argentina ARG 3

REPORT

Uruguay URY 2

Portugal POR 1

REPORT

Spain ESP

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

Denmark DNK

Brazil BRA

Mexico MEX

Belgium BEL

Japan JPN

Sweden SWE

Switzerland SUI

Colombia COL

England ENG

Liverpool send their goalkeeping coach to watch young Shamrock Rovers netminder

Gavin Bazunu
Gavin Bazunu

John Fallon

Jurgen Klopp may turn to an Irish teen to help ease his long-term goalkeeper problems after sending John Achterberg to watch Gavin Bazunu in action for Shamrock Rovers.

Klopp’s goalkeeping coach was at Tallaght Stadium on Friday to watch the 16-year-old keep his third clean sheet on the spin in the 2-0 win over Derry City.

Former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers was impressed with the teen during a recent week-long trial at Celtic, while he’s also spent time at Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion.

As the Hoops are sponsoring Bazunu’s school fees at Ashfield College, and he’s due to sit his leaving certificate next year, it will take a lucrative offer for the club to do business. Only last week, they sold Graham Burke to Preston North End for €300,000.

However, with Northern Ireland international Alan Mannus eligible to face Cork City on Friday following his move from St Johnstone and mounting interest in Bazunu, a deal could be brokered in the coming weeks.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport