Liverpool send their goalkeeping coach to watch young Shamrock Rovers netminder

Jurgen Klopp may turn to an Irish teen to help ease his long-term goalkeeper problems after sending John Achterberg to watch Gavin Bazunu in action for Shamrock Rovers.

Klopp’s goalkeeping coach was at Tallaght Stadium on Friday to watch the 16-year-old keep his third clean sheet on the spin in the 2-0 win over Derry City.

Former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers was impressed with the teen during a recent week-long trial at Celtic, while he’s also spent time at Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion.

As the Hoops are sponsoring Bazunu’s school fees at Ashfield College, and he’s due to sit his leaving certificate next year, it will take a lucrative offer for the club to do business. Only last week, they sold Graham Burke to Preston North End for €300,000.

However, with Northern Ireland international Alan Mannus eligible to face Cork City on Friday following his move from St Johnstone and mounting interest in Bazunu, a deal could be brokered in the coming weeks.

