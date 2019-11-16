Liverpool send message of support to former defender Dominic Matteo after brain operation

Liverpool have sent a message of support to the former defender Dominic Matteo, after he underwent brain surgery last Monday.

Liverpool have sent a message of support to the former defender Dominic Matteo, after he underwent brain surgery last Monday.

Matteo had an operation on a brain tumour at Leeds General hospital and is being monitored after coming out of intensive care, with Liverpool issuing a statement to show their support to the former defender who played 155 times for the club.

"Liverpool FC is sending its support to Dominic Matteo after the former Reds player was taken seriously ill earlier this week," read the statement.

"Matteo, 45, underwent an operation on a brain tumour on Monday and is currently being treated in hospital after coming out of intensive care.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Dom, his family and friends and we will be offering our support to them throughout this difficult time.

"A popular member of the Liverpool side in the 1990s and a regular pundit and commentator on LFCTV in recent years, Matteo made his debut for the Reds in October 1993. He went on to become a regular under Roy Evans and later Gerard Houllier for four seasons from 1996-97. We wish Dom a full and speedy recovery and will offer any support we can to his wife and family.

"Dom's family would like to place on record their gratitude to all staff at Leeds General Infirmary and express their thanks for all of the messages of support they have received."

Online Editors