Liverpool reportedly closing in on Nabil Fekir as he thanks Lyon after what may have been his last game

French TV channel Canal+ are reporting that the deal for Fekir's to move to Anfield is '99-per-cent complete', after he helped Lyon beat Nice to secure third spot in Ligue 1 and secure his club a place in next season's Champions League.

Lyon skipper Fekir has scored scored 21 goals for his club this season and he was keen to thank the club's fans after what many suspect was his final game for the club. "I spent an exceptional season here, with an exceptional crowd, exceptional players, with an exceptional staff. And tonight we finished in style," declared Fekir.

Lyon should have wrapped up third place last weekend only for Strasbourg to score two late goals, and the nerves were jangling when Alassane Plea gave Nice an early lead. But Lyon responded brilliantly at the start of the second half and Depay looked to have settled matters with his third four minutes from time only for Plea to score again.

Lyon boss Bruno Genesio appears to have resigned himself to losing Fekir and paid tribute to the France international. "We are still a young team. There will be changes in the off-season," he stated. "I savour that after this qualification. We did not panic after the first goal. I take my hat off to Nabil Fekir for his return to the top level. Thanks to him."

Fekir has side-stepped questions on his links with Liverpool in recent weeks, with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he 'already said too much' when he hinted he was eyeing up a move for the France international earlier this month. With the transfer window now open for business, Lyon are keen to resolve Fekir's future imminently, as they look to reshape their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League next season.

Fekir has been named in the France squad for this summer's World Cup finals and there are strong suggestions that his future will be resolved before he flies to Russia with Didier Deschamps squad next month.

