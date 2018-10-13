Liverpool receive positive update on Mohamed Salah after he sustained injury playing for Egypt

Liverpool medical staff will assess Mohamed Salah's fitness ahead of next weekend's Premier League game against Huddersfield, after he was forced out of Egypt's African Nations Cup qualifier against eSwatini with a muscle injury on Friday.

Salah was back in international colours despite suggestions that he may half his Egypt career after last summer's World Cup finals and he scored directly from a corner in what was a comfortable win against the nation formally known as Swaziland.

Yet he left the field in discomfort late in the second half, sparking fears that he could be set for a spell on the sidelines after an uncertain start to the season with Liverpool.

Egypt coach Hany Ramzy gave what appeared to be a positive update on Salah's fitness, as he spoke to reports after the game: "The initial diagnosis confirmed that the injury is a muscle strain and there is no possibility of muscle rupture," Ramzy said.

Just Mo Salah scoring from a corner 🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/LmAujWF1dN — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) October 12, 2018

"The player needs to have radiation to determine the injury and the duration of his absence. It is not a big injury, we support him with all our energy and we hope he will return without being affected by an injury as soon as possible."

