Liverpool open Xherdan Shaqiri transfer negotiations with Stoke City

Liverpool have opened talks with Stoke over a deal for Xherdan Shaqiri, the Switzerland international.

Jürgen Klopp is making his move to sign Shaqiri and wants to trigger his release clause, which is understood to be over £13 million, this month.

Klopp has already signed the Brazilian midfielder Fabinho from Monaco for £43.7m this summer and is now turning his attention to Shaqiri, who will be allowed to leave Stoke following their relegation from the Premier League.

The attacking midfielder hinted last week that his new club would be revealed soon and Liverpool are now negotiating with Stoke over a deal.

Shaqiri does have a release clause but the exact details are unknown at this stage, though the fee is believed to be higher than the widely reported £12m.

Shaqiri’s involvement at the World Cup ended last week when Switzerland were knocked out of the tournament by Sweden.

Signed from Inter Milan by former Stoke manager Mark Hughes for £12m in August 2015, Shaqiri has openly admitted that he would look to leave after the club’s drop into the Championship.

