New Liverpool signing Harvey Elliott has "wholeheartedly" apologised after a video emerged of the 16-year-old impersonating Tottenham striker Harry Kane and calling him a "f*****g m***".

Liverpool new boy Harvey Elliott apologises to Harry Kane for calling him a 'f*****g m***'

Elliott, who left Craven Cottage after his youth contract expired in June, became the youngest player to feature in the Premier League when he appeared for relegated Fulham against Wolverhampton Wanderers aged 16 years and 30 days in May.

The England under-17 midfielder was linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig by the British media and completed his move to Anfield earlier this week.

In a video on social media, Elliott can be heard mimicking Kane during the Champions League final and calling him a "f*****g m***".

Harvey Elliott vs Lyon The kid got some balls pic.twitter.com/zQk6K9VFpH — LFC News (@KenyaLFCNews) August 1, 2019

"I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet," said Elliott on Instagram.

"The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual but I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless.

"I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I've been brought up, and I am truly sorry."

Elliott impressed in Liverpool's 3-1 comeback victory over Lyon on Wednesday.

