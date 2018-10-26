Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp makes contribution to Sean Cox fund

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has donated €5000 to the GoFundMe page set up to help Sean Cox.

Dublin born Cox is recovering from life-changing injuries sustained when he was attacked by rampaging 'Roma Ultras' ahead of Liverpool's Champions League clash in April.

Italian Filippo Lombardi, 21, was found not guilty at Preston Crown Court of inflicting grievous bodily harm. Lombardi admitted a separate charge of violent disorder and was sentenced to three years in jail.

One of the latest donations to support Sean Cox is from Jurgen Klopp himself.



Donate here https://t.co/LR0WomBZw5 pic.twitter.com/MljBmFtyOE — Jay McKenna (@JayMcKenna87) October 26, 2018

There has been another, anonymous, donation of €5,000 since Klopp's gesture, which was confirmed to Independent.ie by a Liverpool spokesperson.

The GoFundMe page was set up after Martina Cox's in-depth interview with the Sunday Independent earlier this month.

During that interview Martina, who will be on tonight's Late Late Show, revealed the extensive road to recovery that now lies ahead and the financial costs that will be incurred.

"He's not sitting up. He can move himself up a little bit, but to put him into a wheelchair they have to use a hoist so that'll tell you where he's at," said Martina.

"You say to him 'now, Sean try and move yourself up' and he will try and push, but he's always pushing more with the right side because the left side is the weak side, because of the injury to the right side of the brain.

"He has made progress, he wasn't doing that [a few] weeks ago. He was doing nothing, he was only slightly moving his right hand and squeezing our arms. Now he can hold a ball, hold a phone, he's scratching his head... that's something he always would have done. If you give him earphones he'll put them in his ears, so he knows what to do with things.

"It's very hard to paint a picture at this stage because I really don't know. Sean is at the very beginning of his journey. When you think about it it's been five and a half months and one month of that he was asleep. It's a very long slow recovery and we really don't know what the outcome will be. Obviously he's still not talking and that is a huge concern. We really don't know how that's going to pan out. I don't know about his mobility, I just don't know... it's still too early."

Sean is currently in Dun Laoghaire for an extensive 12-week programme but after that, the Cox family will be left need to find the huge costs for future treatment.

"You're on your own then. Dun Laoghaire is covered by the Government and after that it's private. You're pretty much on your own in terms of financial costs," Martina added.

"Obviously we want the best for Sean, and we may look into Germany. We've been told that Germany is a particularly good place in terms of rehabilitation. We have to look at every option at this point because Sean deserves to get the best care.

"Suddenly the focus changes. For me, my focus has been on Sean recovering. And now all of a sudden I'm been plunged into something else."

Meanwhile, The Support Seán Cox Fund will be hosting a Fun Run in Seán’s home of Dunboyne, Co Meath on Monday.

Organiser Teresa Smith said: "The support and compassion we have witnessed from people across Ireland, be it through their donations via the GoFundMe page or various initiatives which are being held around the county and beyond in aid of the Support Seán Cox Fund, has been nothing short of phenomenal.

"On Monday, we hope to gather the community of Dunboyne to stand with Seán and his family by turning out for the Fun Run in their numbers, be it to run, jog or walk 3k around the grounds of St. Peter's GAA Club in Dunboyne and contribute much needed funds to what we believe is an extremely worthy cause."

Race tickets for Monday's event are €15 for adults, €5 for U16s and €30 for a Family Pass of four.

Patrons can register for the Fun Run online at: https://www.myrunresults.com/events/support_sean_cox_fun_run/2879/details or on the day at Dunboyne GAA Clubhouse.

Donations to the SupportSean campaign can be made at http://www.gofundme.com/SupportSeanCox

