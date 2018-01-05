Liverpool make transfer plans for Philippe Coutinho's departure with Thomas Lemar and Riyad Mahrez targets

While the hierarchy’s stance is that they are still trying to persuade the Brazilian to stay, there is a growing feeling - especially at Camp Nou - that he could leave by next week, so Liverpool have naturally prepared for that possibility.

They had been considering a move for Lemar in this window with the view to bedding him in before Coutinho leaves in the summer - as reported by The Independent in December - but that will definitely happen if a transfer with Barcelona is agreed.

Monaco have however proven tough negotiators and already rejected a late bid from Anfield in the summer believed to come to around £75m, so it could well take around £100m of Coutinho’s expected £133m fee to sign Lemar. If they cannot push that through, they will move for Mahrez.