Liverpool legends call for Loris Karius to be replaced as Jurgen Klopp's first choice keeper

Loris Karius has cemented his position as first choice keeper for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp this season, but two of the club's European Cup winning heroes from the 1980s have called for him to be replaced this summer.

Klopp showed faith in Karius despite a series of high profile errors in his first season at the club and plenty of criticism in his second campaign, yet he has played his part in Liverpool securing a place in the Champions League final against Real Madrid later this month.

Despite his notable improvement, Phil Thompson believes the German is not up to the task of filling the Liverpool No.1 jersey moving forward. "Let the lad enjoy his celebration time of getting to a Champions League final, but do I think he should be changed? Probably," the club's European Cup winning captain from 1981 told sky Sports.

"One thing you can’t deny him is that he’s been far better since the turn of the year, since (Virgil) Van Dijk’s been in. "I know he’s made his errors, but there’s not been as many, but you’re asking me the question and I think most Liverpool fans will look at it and probably think we do need a new goalkeeper."

Thompson's comments were backed up by former Reds European Cup winning hero Mark Lawrenson, as he suggested Karius had a big flaw in his game. "He makes mistakes and had a habit of pushing shots out into his box and into more danger," states Lawrenson.

"The lad had got better, but I recall in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Roma, he allowed a shot to slip through his hands and it hit the bar at 0-0. If that goes in, it could be a very different tie. "Real Madrid will look at Karius and think he is a weak link when we get to the final, I'm sure of that."

