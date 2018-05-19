Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler pens heartwarming letter to family of Irish fan killed in road accident

Magheralin Village FC have spoken of their appreciation after Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler sent a letter of condolence to the family of Niall O'Hanlon.

The 25-year-old was killed last Friday night just before he was set to leave on a trip to England to watch his beloved Liverpool FC.

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets of his home village on Wednesday as his funeral took place at St Patrick's and Ronan's Church. Niall O'Hanlon (25), who lived at Heathers Close in Magheralin, died after being struck by a car on the New Forge Road at 10.30pm last Friday night.

The talented sportsman was buried in a Liverpool top his father had bought him the day before his tragic death. The young lorry driver played for Magheralin Village Football Club.

In a post on their Facebook page the club revealed that Niall's family had received a card from Liverpool hero Robbie Fowler. "I'm sorry for the loss of your son Niall," the former striker said.

"Hearing the news I can't begin to think what you're all going through and hope that you find comfort in knowing that Niall was extremely well liked and highly thought of by all who knew him. "I know he's a massive LFC fan and will continue to look down the red men.

"Thinking of you all at this sad time - Youll Never Walk Alone - Robbie Fowler #9."

