Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher makes generous donation to Sean Cox fund

Former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher has donated $11k to the Sean Cox rehabilitation fund following a fundraiser at the weekend.

Carragher was in attendance at the 23 Foundation and BOSS Night gig in Liverpool where 500 Kop fans enjoyed music by Jamie Webster (BOSS Night) with the Sky pundit also getting on stage to belt out a couple of tunes himself, including the Virgil van Djik song (to the Tune of Dirty Old Town).

Just Jamie Carragher singing about Virgil van Dijk on a Saturday night. 😂🎶 #LFCpic.twitter.com/H5ci3X714a — 888sport (@888sport) February 10, 2019

The night, attended by a sell-out 500 crowd, raised £11k and Carragher doubled that amount afterwards.

"If you're having a night out, you've got to do it properly!" joked Carragher. "I don't mind getting up singing, I've been doing it for years.

"Simon Cowell has been on and Tom Jones has spun round in his chair! But it was good fun.

"It was a great night, but the important thing is we are doing all we can to help Sean Cox and his family.

"What happened before the Roma game, it could have happened to absolutely anyone. It happened in tragic circumstances. We want to do our bit to help."

Mr Cox (53) suffered life-changing injuries in an unprovoked attack by Roma fans before Liverpool's home Champions League semi-final tie last April.

Since the attack, family and friends of the father of three from Dunboyne, Co Meath, have been driving a series of fund-raising events to meet the massive costs attached to Mr Cox's rehabilitation.

As part of this effort, a Liverpool Legends team will take on a Republic of Ireland XI, managed by senior team boss Mick McCarthy, at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, April 12, with funds going to the Sean Cox Rehabilitation Trust.

Tickets for the game at the Aviva Stadium on April 12 go on sale via Ticketmaster on Thursday; €20 for adults, €10 for U16s and €70 for families.

