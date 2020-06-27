Liverpool issue plea for fans to halt mass gatherings and Jon Walters hits out as fireworks aimed at Liver building

Liverpool fans let off flares outside the Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool FC have released a statement condemning the mass gatherings of supporters celebrating the club's Premier League title triumph in the city over the last two days.

Large crowds congregated at Anfield on Thursday night after Manchester City's defeat at Chelsea confirmed Liverpool's first title triumph in 30 years, with more celebrations taking place on Friday night as fireworks were fired into the city's iconic Liver Building, with smoke seen on one of the balconies after the explosive ignited.

You couldnât make it up...



Aiming fireworks and setting fire to the Liver Building because itâs lit up blue. Thatâs the same building thatâs used for the crest on the club theyâre celebrating 🤷🏽ââï¸ pic.twitter.com/QLw6h69tfS — Jonathan Walters (@JonWalters19) June 26, 2020

Former Ireland striker Jonathan Walters was among those criticising the events on Twitter and now the club have made their move to encourage all supporters to show some common sense amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urged fans to "stay at home and celebrate" the title success, but that advice has been ignored by many and it has inspired the club to release a joint statement with the Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council urging supporters to end the large scale celebrations.

Read More

"Throughout the last week, Liverpool Football Club, Merseyside Police, Liverpool City Council and Spirit of Shankly have worked together to consistently remind people that the region is still disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and ask people to celebrate LFC’s Premier League title win safely," it read.

"Several thousand people turned up at the Pier Head on Friday June 26 and some chose to ignore the social distancing guidance and risk public safety.

"Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behaviour is wholly unacceptable.

The potential danger of a second peak of COVID-19 still exists and we need to work together to make sure we don’t undo everything that has been achieved as a region during lockdown.

"When it is safe to do so, we will all work together to arrange a victory parade when everyone can come together to celebrate. Until that time, the safety of our city and our people continues to be our number one priority."

Statistics confirm that deaths from coronavirus have increased in the Merseyside reign in recent weeks, despite numbers falling in large parts of the UK.

Merseyside has been declared a COVID-19 'hot-spot' in recent weeks, with the north-west region of England particularly impacted by the virus that has officially led to the deaths of 43,414 people in the UK.

Online Editors